The State Election Commission granted a concession in the allotment of the "Arrow" symbol to the Janata Dal (United) party, which is a registered but unrecognized political party in Nagaland, for the upcoming 2024 municipal/town council elections.

The decision was taken in pursuance of the State Election Commission's notification on adoption of political parties and allotment of symbols issued vide Notification No.SEC/MTC ELE-22/2023/67 dated 15th and 18th May 2024 read with para 2 (c) of the letter No.SEC/MTC ELE-22/2023/131 dated 29th May 2024 regarding concession for allotment of Symbols, and on the basis of the application NO.Ol/JDU/HO dated 31st May 2024 received from the General Secretary, JD (U).