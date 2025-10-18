JD(U) Nagaland lauds historic merger of NPF-NDPP, calls for unified drive for peace and progress

The Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) Nagaland unit has welcomed the landmark merger of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), calling it a transformative moment for Nagaland’s political landscape.

The unification is being hailed as a significant step toward lasting peace, development, and collaborative governance in the state.

Ar. Jwenga Seb, Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) and President of JD(U) Nagaland, described the merger as more than just a political alignment, emphasizing that it “embodies the shared vision of unity our region urgently needs.” He highlighted the historical context, noting that the step honors pioneers like Jayaprakash Narayan, whose dedication to peace laid the foundation for the ceasefire between the Naga people and the Indian government.

The JD(U) currently holds a single MLA seat but functions within Nagaland’s opposition-less government, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio of the NDPP-BJP alliance. This governance model, designed to expedite resolution of the long-standing Indo-Naga political issue, is expected to gain fresh momentum following the merger of the state’s two major regional parties.

Seb emphasized that the unification strengthens the state’s collaborative politics, stating, “With NDPP and NPF merging their strengths alongside the BJP, we now possess an unparalleled regional coalition poised to accelerate the process of addressing Naga political aspirations. The JD(U) pledges full support to this unified front.”

The JD(U) President also called on civil society organisations—including the Tuensang United Naga (TUN), Changlang Town Council (CTC), Eastern Naga Peoples Organisation (ENPO), and others—to unite under a single apex body to bolster negotiations and ensure inclusive dialogue.

Highlighting his party’s commitment to people-centric governance, Seb said, “Unity is our strength. Together, NDPP, NPF, BJP, JD(U), and supporting parties can transform Nagaland’s aspirations into reality, ushering in an era of prosperity, reconciliation, and enduring peace.”

The JD(U) Nagaland unit reaffirmed its commitment to collaborative work within the alliance, aiming to ensure that the opposition-less government fulfils its historic mandate: a final, honourable, and inclusive resolution to the Naga political issue.