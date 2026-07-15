J&K soldier martyred in Nagaland terror blast; border village awaits final journey with heavy hearts

The border village of Kallar in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district is mourning the loss of Havildar Mohd Iqbal, who was killed in a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district while on duty with the Assam Rifles.

The explosion occurred near the Shokhuvi area at around 2 pm on July 13 during an operational movement and reportedly targeted an Assam Rifles vehicle. Five others, including four security personnel and a civilian, were injured in the attack.

Iqbal, an Army driver posted in Nagaland, had recently returned to duty after spending leave with his family just over a month ago. According to his family, he had promised to return home in September to help during the annual grass-cutting season.

Instead, his family is now preparing to receive his mortal remains, which are expected to reach his native village on Thursday. He will be laid to rest with full military honours.

Recalling his son's final promise, Iqbal's father, Choudhary Kalu, said the family had been eagerly waiting for his return. "He had promised to come home again in a couple of months to help us during the grass-cutting season," he said, struggling to hold back tears.

The soldier is survived by his wife and three sons, who are studying in Classes 12, 8 and 6.

Former village sarpanch Noor Mohammad, who is also Iqbal's uncle, described the loss as both personal and national.

"He laid down his life in service of the nation. The entire village is in mourning. We are heartbroken, but proud that he made the supreme sacrifice for the country," he said, urging authorities to ensure full support to the bereaved family.

Neighbours, relatives and villagers gathered at the family's home to offer condolences as preparations began for the soldier's final rites.

Following the attack, Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera paid tribute to the fallen soldier.

"All ranks of Assam Rifles pay solemn tribute to Hav Mohd Iqbal, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, and offer deep condolences to the family of our brave soldier," the force said in a statement.