On June 10, Justice Lanusungkum Jamir was sworn in as a judge of the Gauhati High Court. The swearing-in event took place on June 10 at the Guwahati High Court.

Justice N Kotiswar Singh, the acting chief justice of the Gauhati high court, administered the oath of office and secrecy to him. Justice Lanusungkum Jamir previously served on the Manipur High Court as a judge.

Jamir was born on March 1, 1964, in Impuh, Nagaland's Makokchung district. He graduated from North Eastern Hill University with a bachelor's degree in history and a law degree in 1988. In 1989, he became a member of the Bar Councils of Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, and Tripura.

In 2000, he was appointed as an additional senior government attorney in Nagaland, and in 2009, he was promoted to additional advocate general in Nagaland, where he remained until May 22, 2013, when he was appointed as an additional judge of the Gauhati High Court.

Justice Lanusungkum Jamir took oath as additional judge, Manipur high court on October 9, 2018 and as judge at Manipur high court on November 12, 2018.