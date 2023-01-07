Following the intervention of the Supreme Court, the Nagaland government has notified the re-appointment of former police chief Rupin Sharma to the post of Director General of Police (DGP), replacing T John Longkumer.

"In the interest of public service, the Governor of Nagaland is pleased to allow Rupin Sharma, IPS (NL:92). DG (Prisons & HG.CD & SDRF) to hold the charge of Director General of Police. Nagaland in addition to his normal duties with effect from 07-01-2023 (AN) until further orders," J Alam, chief secretary, stated in a notification.

The Supreme Court had directed the Nagaland government to send a new list of empanelled officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for appointment to the post of Director General of Police (DGP) Nagaland by October 31, 2022.

The UPSC was ordered by the court to make a decision on the appointment by November 30, 2022.

Nagaland Director General of Police T J Longkumer resigned from his post on January 2 following row over the 6 months extension of his service that raised many eyebrows as the second extension of his service.

Rupin Sharma, DG (Prisons & HG, CD & SDRF), a 1992 batch Nagaland cadre IPS officer, is expected to replace Longkumer as the next DGP.

DGP Longkumer resigned following the row over the 6 months’ extension of his service that had raised many eyebrows as the second extension of his service came following the expiry of his first service extension on 31 August 2022.

Notably, the Supreme Court had directed the Nagaland government, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the UPSC to finalise the process of appointment of the state Director General of Police (DGP) on or before December 19, 2022.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha refused to grant 60 days time as sought by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for finalising the process relating to the appointment of the Nagaland police chief.

Also read : Nagaland DGP T J Longkumer resigns following SC's order to appoint new Director General of Police