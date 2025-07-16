Kelülü Dawhuo to represent Nagaland at Miss Universe India 2025 national finals

Reigning Miss Universe Nagaland 2025, Kelülü Dawhuo, is set to represent the state at the Miss Universe India 2025 national finals to be held at the National Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Ahead of her departure, Kelülü addressed reporters and highlighted the strength and resilience of Naga women. “Even after facing hardships, we have the strength to rise again and continue with life,” she said.

A proud member of the Chakhesang Naga tribe, Kelülü will showcase a traditional costume titled "Goddess of Folk Song", inspired by a legendary personality from her community. She expressed her determination to represent Nagaland’s cultural richness and diversity on the national stage.



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Currently pursuing her BA (second year), Kelülü admitted to the challenges of balancing academics with pageant preparations but credited her family and mentors for their unwavering support.

Following Ruofuozhano Whiso’s achievement as fourth runner-up last year, Kelülü acknowledged the pressure but asserted, “I am not here to outshine anyone but to shine in my own light and bring laurels to our state.”

A passionate advocate for girl child education, she also pledged to continue her efforts in the cause more actively after the competition, while encouraging young women to follow their dreams.