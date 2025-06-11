Nagaland's 19-year-old model Kelulu Dawhuo, representing the Chakhesang tribe, was crowned Miss Universe Nagaland 2025 at the RCEMPA in Jotsoma, near Kohima on June 10 evening.

The beauty pageant was organised under the aegis of the Beauty and Aesthetic Society of Nagaland (BASN), drawing enthusiastic participation and a vibrant audience.

Dawhuo, currently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree at St Joseph's College, Jakhama, impressed the judges and audience alike, triumphing over 13 other finalists to clinch the coveted title.

She had earlier secured the second runner-up position at Miss Nagaland 2024, and currently holds the title of Miss Kohima 2024.

Following her latest victory, she will now represent Nagaland at the upcoming Miss Universe India pageant, expected to be held later this year.

The crown for first runner-up went to reigning Miss Nagaland 2024, Anon Konyak A, while first time contestant Teilih Konyak was named second runner-up.

A total of 14 contestants vied for the prestigious Miss Universe Nagaland 2025 title, judged by a panel that included Rhea Singha, the reigning Miss Universe India 2024, and Amjad Khan, Director of Franchise Operations, Miss Universe India.

Adding to the glamour was a special appearance by Ruopfuzano Whiso, the outgoing Miss Universe Nagaland 2024 and fourth-place winner at Miss Universe India 2024.