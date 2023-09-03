In a significant development that marked a new chapter for the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee, the Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, has given his approval for the appointment of Pradesh Congress office bearers and the formation of the Executive Committee.

As per the decision, Khriedi Theunuo has been appointed as president Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee.

The decision, effective immediately, sent waves of anticipation and excitement through the party ranks in Nagaland.

''Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of Pradesh Congress office bearers and constitution of Executive Committee of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee, as follows, with immediate effect,'' INC Sandesh wrote on micro-blogging site X.

Here's the list of the office bearers: