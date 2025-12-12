Kivini Shohe’s documentary 'Under the Longfuru Sky' earns global spotlight, screened at NYUAD

Nagaland-based filmmaker Kivini Shohe received international attention this week as her acclaimed documentary 'Under the Longfuru Sky' was screened at “Indigenous Cinema: South Asian Perspectives,” a three-day global event hosted at New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) from December 8–10, 2025.

The gathering, organised by the Rights and Representation Research Forum, in collaboration with the NYUAD Film and New Media Programme and the Indigenous Film and Media Alliance South Asia, brought together filmmakers, scholars, and artists to examine the evolving landscape of Indigenous cinematic traditions across South Asia.

As part of the programme, audiences were treated to a curated selection of films from Northeast India—ranging from short films and documentaries to feature-length works. These screenings were accompanied by in-depth panel discussions on themes such as identity, memory, land, resistance, and the shifting politics of Indigenous representation in cinema.

Shohe delivered an engaging artist talk ahead of her documentary screening, offering insight into her filmmaking journey and the challenges of working in remote regions of Nagaland. Under the Longfuru Sky, set in a secluded community, captures the delicate balance between ancestral practices and the pressures of modernity. Shohe described her commitment to observational cinema as a means to preserve cultural memory at a time when traditional knowledge systems are fading.

Highlighting the significance of Shohe’s contribution, Rashmi Sawhney, Associate Program Head and Associate Arts Professor of Film and New Media at NYU Abu Dhabi, noted that Shohe’s films bring a “rich perspective” that reveals the cultural depth and diversity of Nagaland. Sawhney added that establishing cross-regional dialogue among Indigenous communities across India and Southeast Asia is crucial, and Shohe’s work plays an important role in strengthening these cultural and artistic exchanges.