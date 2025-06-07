S. Supongmeren Jamir, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) and President of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC), conducted an on-ground assessment today, June 7 of the ongoing Kohima Bypass Project (Package-1) and the collapsed segment of National Highway-2 near the Kisama exit gate.

During the field inspection of the Kohima Bypass (PKG-1), MP Jamir highlighted the pressing need for coordinated action among all stakeholders, including landowners, government authorities, and executing agencies. He emphasized that while legal proceedings related to land disputes must follow due process, development work should not be brought to a standstill.

Briefing the MP, the Executive Director (Projects) of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) revealed that tunnel construction had remained suspended for the past 14 months due to unresolved landowner objections. This impasse, he explained, led to structural deformation and eventual collapse at the site. It is now estimated that full restoration will require an additional 18 months.

Later in the day, MP Jamir visited the damaged stretch of NH-2 near the Kisama exit. Expressing deep concern over the disruption, he urged the responsible agencies to accelerate repair efforts. NHIDCL officials informed him that proposals for restoration had already been submitted and that completion was expected within 10 days. They further noted that the Government of Manipur had also been pressing for the swift resumption of the route due to its strategic importance.

In response, MP Jamir committed to meeting with the Deputy Commissioner of Kohima at the earliest opportunity to facilitate progress. He proposed that landowner verification and coordination could be improved through active participation from local village authorities, thereby minimizing future delays.