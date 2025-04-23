Catholic institutions across the Diocese of Kohima, Nagaland paid tribute to the late Pope Francis by organising condolence services and prayer processions in response to the directive issued by the Bishop of Kohima.

At St. Xavier Parish, Jalukie, a solemn condolence service and prayer procession was held on April 23 at 8:30 am to honour the memory and spiritual legacy of the late Holy Father. The event witnessed the participation of over 1,500 faithful, including the St. Xavier Catholic community, faculty and students of St. Xavier Higher Secondary School, and St. Xavier College, Jalukie.

The condolence service took place at Jalukie Town Traffic Point, graced by the presence of the Parish Priest, clergy, religious sisters, community elders, and educators. Rev. Fr. Dr. Francis, Principal of St. Xavier College, delivered an introductory address highlighting the life, ministry, and global impact of Pope Francis. Sir Gabriel presented a short biography of the pontiff, while Fr. Albert Renao led the faithful in invoking God’s blessings for the repose of the Pope’s soul.

Following the service, a solemn prayer procession commenced from Jalukie Town Traffic Point, proceeding along Fr. Mani Road towards St. Xavier Parish Church. Participants carried banners bearing images of the late Pope, creating a spirit of reverence and reflection. The procession culminated at the parish church, where a candlelight prayer service was held in memory of Pope Francis.

At the diocesan level, the Bishop of Kohima is scheduled to preside over three Requiem Eucharistic Celebrations at the Mary Help of Christians Cathedral in Kohima, St. Joseph Parish in Chümoukedima, and Holy Cross Parish in Dimapur, respectively.

The faithful across the Diocese continue to offer prayers and remember the profound legacy of Pope Francis, a beloved shepherd and servant of peace.