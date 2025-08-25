Restrictions imposed on commercial taxi movement in Kohima to ease traffic

Movement of commercial taxis in Kohima town has been restricted as part of measures to streamline and improve traffic management.

As per an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner, commercial taxis will not be allowed to enter from Lower PWD Junction and exit from Middle Midland Junction near Oking Hospital between 9 am and 5 pm on all days, with immediate effect.

The DC informed that the restriction has been imposed in the public interest and appealed to the public to extend cooperation with the authorities for its successful implementation.

Earlier this month, the All Nagaland Taxi Association (ANTA) I4. Kohima brought a notice to the state government, Administration, concerned Department and Public, regarding the increasing cases of attacks against the Taxi Drivers.

In the state, attacks against the Taxi Drivers in the recent months is alarming that led to robbery and physical abuses in the hands of some miscreants.