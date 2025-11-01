Kohima council demands forensic lab after youth’s murder exposes gaps in investigation

The Association of Kohima Municipal Wards Council has demanded immediate action to establish forensic facilities in the state capital following the brutal murder of a young woman whose body lay undiscovered for hours due to lack of proper investigative infrastructure.

In a letter dated October 29, 2025, addressed to the Home Commissioner, the municipal body cited the case of Vihozhonu Zao, whose body was discovered on October 25 at Old Ministers' Hill Colony in Kohima. The association expressed dismay that the deceased's body, though reported to police as early as 7 am, was only examined by Forensic Science Laboratory personnel from Dimapur after 2 pm—subjecting the bereaved family to over seven hours of "needless torment and anguishing wait".

The letter, signed by general secretary Hukato Chishi and president Thejao Sekhose, outlined two key demands: expediting Nagaland Forensic Science Laboratory Dimapur operations to reach full capacity, and either setting up a new forensic facility in Kohima or reviving the erstwhile Kohima laboratory with adequate personnel.

"The indispensable role of forensic science in crime scene management, scientific investigation, and production of court-admissible evidence cannot be overstated," the association stated. "The absence of such facilities and personnel in Kohima has long handicapped law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies, resulting in delay or denial of justice for victims and society."

Zao, a 22-year-old basketball player, was found near her residence with her body hidden behind a ring-well and covered with a sack, clothes and firewood. Police have formed a Special Investigation Team to investigate the case, which has shocked the local community.

The municipal body warned it could "no longer remain a mute spectator" and would take all necessary steps to ensure its demands are met expeditiously on behalf of Kohima's residents.