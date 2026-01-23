Kohima court sentences man to four years’ rigorous imprisonment for culpable homicide

A district and sessions court in Kohima has sentenced a 39-year-old man to four years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine in connection with a culpable homicide case dating back to 2021.

According to a press release issued by the Office of the Public Prosecutor, Kohima, the Court of Smt. Mezivolu T. Therieh, NJS, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kohima, on January 23 convicted Raju Rao under Section 304 Part II of the Indian Penal Code for the culpable homicide of Ninaju Raj Bangshi, aged 37. The incident had taken place at Jotsoma village in 2021.

The court sentenced the convict to undergo rigorous imprisonment for four years and directed him to pay a fine of Rs 5,000. In default of payment of the fine, the convict will have to undergo simple imprisonment for one year.

The investigation in the case was conducted by UBSI Tsalamo Odyou of Sechu Zubza Police Station, Kohima. During the trial, six prosecution witnesses were examined. The state was represented by L. Sashimongla Jamir, Special Public Prosecutor, who successfully proved the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt.

After considering oral, medical and documentary evidence, the court found the accused guilty under Section 304 Part II IPC.

Additional Public Prosecutor Kohima Abraham stated that the conviction was the result of coordinated efforts between the police, prosecution and witnesses, and expressed appreciation for the effective work carried out by the investigating agency.