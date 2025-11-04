Kohima court sentences man to one-year rigorous imprisonment for assaulting woman

The Principal District and Sessions Court, Kohima, has convicted one Zasiitou Tsukru under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for assaulting a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty.

The court sentenced him to one year of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000. In default of payment, he will serve an additional three months of simple imprisonment.

The judgment was delivered by Principal District and Sessions Judge Smt. Mezivolu T. Therieh, NJS, on November 3. The case was prosecuted by Special Public Prosecutor L. Sashimongla, who successfully established the guilt of the accused beyond a reasonable doubt based on oral and documentary evidence.



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The investigation, led by Sub-Inspector Levinuo Nyuwi of the Women Police Station, Kohima, involved the collection of key evidence and examination of ten prosecution witnesses. The charge sheet was subsequently filed before the court.

Additional Public Prosecutor Abraham stated that the conviction was a result of coordinated efforts among the police, prosecution, and witnesses. He reaffirmed the prosecution’s commitment to upholding justice for women and ensuring their safety and dignity in society.

Abraham also commended the courage of the victim for standing firm throughout the trial and expressed gratitude to the investigating team for their effective work in bringing the case to justice.

(With inputs from the Office of the Public Prosecutor, Government of Nagaland)