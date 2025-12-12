Kohima Court sentences village head to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping 82-year-old woman

The Court of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kohima, on Friday, December 12 convicted and sentenced 42-year-old Yhunthonlo Kez, who was serving as the Gaonbura (Village head) of Tesophenyu Village at the time of the offence, to ten years of rigorous imprisonment for raping an 82-year-old woman.

The accused was found guilty under Sections 376(1), 354A(1)(i) and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case was investigated by UBSI Vikuobinuo of the Women Police Station, Kohima. During the trial, the Prosecution examined nine witnesses, with Ms. L. Sashimongla, Special Public Prosecutor, representing the State.

The court imposed the following punishments, "10 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000 under Section 376(1) IPC; in default, 1 year simple imprisonment. 1 year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹1,000 under Section 354A(1)(i) IPC; in default, 3 months simple imprisonment. 6 months simple imprisonment and a fine of ₹500 under Section 323 IPC; in default, 1 month simple imprisonment". The court directed that all sentences shall run concurrently.



Taking into consideration the victim’s advanced age and the physical and psychological trauma she endured, the court ordered the State Government to release Rs 2,00,000 as compensation under Section 357A CrPC and the Victim Compensation Scheme. Additionally, from the total fine amount of Rs 11,500, the court directed that Rs 6,000 be paid to the survivor.

Condemning the crime, the court stated, “The offence of rape is serious and grave and undermines the bodily integrity and dignity of the victim. The victim, aged about 82 years, was completely helpless at the time of the incident which occurred in the sanctity of her home. Although the accused is a first-time offender, the mitigating circumstances do not outweigh the aggravated factors. Furthermore, he being a Gaonbura holds an important customary and administrative position but failed to adhere to the discipline expected of him.”

The prosecution office expressed appreciation for the coordinated efforts of the Investigating Officer, prosecution team, witnesses, and support staff, crediting their collective commitment for ensuring an effective investigation and successful trial.

Reiterating its stance, the office of the Public Prosecutor, Kohima, assured continued dedication toward safeguarding the rights of women—particularly vulnerable survivors—and upholding justice in all crimes committed against them.