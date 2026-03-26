Kohima court sentences woman to 7 years RI in newborn death case

In a significant judgment, a court in Kohima has sentenced a 28-year-old woman to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with the death of her newborn child.

According to a press release issued by the Office of the Public Prosecutor, the Court of the Principal District and Sessions Judge, presided over by Mezivolu T. Therieh, convicted Rosni Basnet under Section 304 Part II of the Indian Penal Code on March 23, 2026.

The case dates back to May 22, 2022, when the accused delivered a baby in the bathroom of Oking Hospital and allegedly threw the newborn from a second-floor window. The infant was later found in a drainage system and succumbed to injuries despite medical efforts.

During the trial, the prosecution examined 11 witnesses, with the state represented by Special Public Prosecutor Sashimongla Jamir. The investigation was carried out by ASI Venus Kikon.

On March 25, 2026, the court awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of ₹5,000. In default of payment, the accused will have to undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

While delivering the judgment, the court observed that the act resulted in the death of a completely helpless newborn and reflected a disregard for life. It noted that although the accused was a first-time offender and appeared to have acted in distress, the gravity of the offence warranted conviction.

The prosecution, represented by Additional Public Prosecutor Abraham, acknowledged the coordinated efforts of the investigating team, prosecution, and medical authorities in securing the conviction, reiterating the commitment to uphold justice in cases involving vulnerable victims.