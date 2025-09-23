Kohima DC inspects Northeast gas grid pipeline work, urges timely completion

Deputy Commissioner Kohima, B. Henok Buchem, NCS, along with Revenue Officer Kevingoto Kulnu, SDO Sechü-Zubza Imliakum Sanglir, General Manager of Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL), and officials from IGGL, the Department of Geology and Mining, DPRO Kohima, and contractors of the North-East Gas Grid (NEGG) Dimapur–Imphal Pipeline Project, conducted a site inspection of multiple locations in Kohima district on September 23, 2025.

During the inspection, IGGL officials stated that approximately 40% of the work in Nagaland is expected to be completed by December 2025, with the overall project now scheduled for completion by March 2027. Contractors highlighted several challenges faced on the ground, and minor issues between NHIDCL and IGGL were resolved on-site.

Citing unstable geology and concerns from local villages, the DC directed that the pipeline be laid on the hillside of the NH right-of-way (ROW) and emphasized that work should continue despite the region’s year-round rainfall. Expressing dissatisfaction over slow progress and inadequate personnel deployment, Buchem urged contractors to deploy additional teams immediately. He also instructed that the demarcation of re-routed alignment be completed by October 31, 2025, and that pipeline laying along available NH ROW stretches proceed without delay.

The DC further encouraged contractors to develop alternative strategies for the rainy season and assured full administrative support for the project, emphasizing close monitoring of progress.

IGGL officials thanked the inspection team for their review and briefed them on technical operations, including pipe stringing, welding, copper slag blasting and coating, laying of warning mesh, cathodic protection, and trenching.

The North-East Gas Grid Project, conceived under the Hydrocarbon Vision 2030 for North-East India, aims to strengthen energy infrastructure and connectivity across the region.