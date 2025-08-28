Kohima football body boycotts Assam Rifles tournament over unresolved abuse allegations

The Kohima District Football Association has announced a complete boycott of an upcoming Assam Rifles tournament, citing unresolved allegations that a senior officer verbally abused the association's president and ongoing concerns about unauthorised competitions.

The dispute stems from incidents during the 2024 Captain N Kenguruse Memorial Trophy, when cash rewards to winning teams were delayed for over two weeks. When KDFA President inquired about the disbursement, he was allegedly subjected to verbal abuse by Assistant Commandant NN Singh of 45 Assam Rifles, including being called a "bastard" and other derogatory terms.

"This unbecoming behaviour towards a renowned and respected football leader has caused immense shock, and the issue remains unresolved to this day," the association stated.

Despite the unresolved conflict, Assam Rifles has proceeded with preparations for the 9th edition of the memorial championship without seeking permission from KDFA, which serves as the district's governing football body.

The association's stance is backed by recent All India Football Federation directives. At an executive committee meeting on June 6, 2024, in Kolkata, AIFF mandated that registered players, coaches, and referees cannot participate in unauthorised tournaments without express permission from state and district associations.

"If any of the state, district, club, or academy should flag these issues to AIFF, and simultaneously to the state, then the State should take strong action against those players, coaches, or referees, found to be guilty as per the constitution and other bylaws of the respective State Association," AIFF had directed.

KDFA has repeatedly raised concerns about unauthorised football tournaments conducted within its jurisdiction, arguing that such events undermine the established governance structure mandated by the national federation.

The association has declared that no Kohima district teams or KDFA-registered players will participate in the upcoming tournament, threatening "stern action" against violators. It has also called on the Nagaland Football Association to show solidarity by suspending the tournament until the dispute is resolved.

According to KDFA officials, proper tournament organisation requires approval from district associations, participation by registered clubs and players only, officiation by licensed referees, and adequate security arrangements for participants.

The controversy highlights broader tensions between military organisations and civilian sports bodies over tournament authority and the treatment of local officials. KDFA emphasised that football governance must be built on "respect, discipline, and recognition of due authority."