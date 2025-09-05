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Kohima gears up for 'Ticket to Hornbill 2025' with India's biggest band battle

Kohima gears up for 'Ticket to Hornbill 2025' with India's biggest band battle

Organisers said the partnership underscores a commitment to promoting culture, encouraging creativity, and forging meaningful collaborations at one of India’s most iconic cultural festivals.

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Kohima gears up for 'Ticket to Hornbill 2025' with India's biggest band battle

Bhikharam Chandmal Northeast has announced the launch of “Ticket to Hornbill – India’s Biggest Band Battle 2025” as a prelude to the Hornbill Music Festival. The event will be held in Kohima from October 16 to 18, 2025.

In a key development, Street Smart Advertising has joined as the exclusive sponsorship partner. To mark the collaboration, Theja Meru, Chairman of the Task Force for Music & Arts (TaFMA), Government of Nagaland, visited the agency’s Guwahati office on Friday and met with its founders.

“This partnership is a reflection of our shared vision to celebrate culture, nurture creativity, and provide a powerful platform for young talent. Together, we hope to make Ticket to Hornbill 2025 an unforgettable journey leading into the Hornbill Music Festival,” said Meru.

Organisers said the partnership underscores a commitment to promoting culture, encouraging creativity, and forging meaningful collaborations at one of India’s most iconic cultural festivals.

The Ticket to Hornbill competition has grown into a major platform for emerging musicians, with this year’s edition expected to attract bands and audiences from across the country in the run-up to the Hornbill Music Festival.

Edited By: Riddhi Rishika
Published On: Sep 05, 2025
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