Kohima gears up for 'Ticket to Hornbill 2025' with India's biggest band battle

Bhikharam Chandmal Northeast has announced the launch of “Ticket to Hornbill – India’s Biggest Band Battle 2025” as a prelude to the Hornbill Music Festival. The event will be held in Kohima from October 16 to 18, 2025.

In a key development, Street Smart Advertising has joined as the exclusive sponsorship partner. To mark the collaboration, Theja Meru, Chairman of the Task Force for Music & Arts (TaFMA), Government of Nagaland, visited the agency’s Guwahati office on Friday and met with its founders.

“This partnership is a reflection of our shared vision to celebrate culture, nurture creativity, and provide a powerful platform for young talent. Together, we hope to make Ticket to Hornbill 2025 an unforgettable journey leading into the Hornbill Music Festival,” said Meru.

Organisers said the partnership underscores a commitment to promoting culture, encouraging creativity, and forging meaningful collaborations at one of India’s most iconic cultural festivals.

The Ticket to Hornbill competition has grown into a major platform for emerging musicians, with this year’s edition expected to attract bands and audiences from across the country in the run-up to the Hornbill Music Festival.