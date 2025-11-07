Kohima Lotha Hoho celebrates golden jubilee with focus on future preparedness

The Kohima Lotha Hoho marked its 50th anniversary on November 7 with a celebration that coincided with Tokhü Emong, the Lotha community's major festival. The event, held at the NBCC Convention Centre under the theme "future-ready reasoning", drew tribal leaders, community members and officials from across Nagaland's districts.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, addressing the gathering as chief guest, congratulated the organisation on reaching the milestone and praised the event for bringing together Lothas from various districts alongside leaders from other communities. He described the occasion as a strong display of unity.

Rio emphasised the need to preserve Lotha traditions for future generations, noting that Wokha district possesses significant natural resources and potential. He highlighted that the Lotha community ranks well in per capita income and human development indicators, crediting their hardworking and innovative approach. The chief minister called for sustained peace and urged people to channel their efforts towards constructive goals.

Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, speaking as guest of honour, encouraged young people to pursue education and reject divisive attitudes whilst maintaining unity and harmony. He acknowledged the significance of the golden jubilee coinciding with Tokhü Emong and thanked the Lotha community for its continued support to the state government.

During the event, Rio launched "The Divine in the Ordinary", a book written by Sentienla P Ezung.

Kohima Lotha Hoho chairman K.N. Mhonthung Lotha traced the community's history in Kohima to 1878, when the Naga Hill district headquarters shifted from Wokha. He said the first Lotha settler married an Angami woman, establishing a legacy of goodwill between the two communities. Over the past five decades since the organisation's formation, Lotha families have built lives and found opportunities in Kohima.

Mhonthung said the "future-ready reasoning" theme aims to equip younger generations to adapt to rapid change and become responsible community members. He described the golden jubilee as an opportunity to reflect on past experiences, acknowledge present achievements and prepare for the future.

The programme featured a song titled "A Lotha" by Eyilobeni Kikon, a theme song from the jubilee choir and a cultural dance by Lotsu village cultural troupe. Representatives from Lotha Hoho Oking, Lotha Officers' Association and Kohima Lotha Ekie Ekhung delivered speeches.

Ministers Salhoutuonuo Kruse, Mhathung Yanthan, advisors Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, Chumben and Kropol Vitsu, MLAs Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe and Achumbemo Kikon, along with church and tribal leaders, attended the event.