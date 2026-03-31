Kohima man convicted of sexual harassment, sentenced to six months in jail

A Kohima court has convicted a 44-year-old man of sexual harassment and sentenced him to six months of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000, in a ruling delivered on March 30, 2026.

The court of Smt Mezivolu T Therieh NJS, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kohima, found David Swunetho guilty under Section 354A(1)(i) of the Indian Penal Code — a provision that covers unwelcome physical contact and advances of an explicit sexual nature. Under the same section, the maximum punishment can extend to three years of rigorous imprisonment.

The case was investigated by ASI Venus Kikon of the Women Police Station, Kohima. During the trial, the prosecution examined nine witnesses and the case was argued on behalf of the state by Special Public Prosecutor Ms L Sashimongla.

Swunetho was ordered to pay the Rs 10,000 fine, failing which he would serve an additional two months of simple imprisonment.

While delivering the sentence, the court noted that the offence was serious in nature and had affected the dignity of the woman involved, though it also took into account mitigating circumstances before arriving at the quantum of punishment.

The Additional Public Prosecutor, Abraham, expressed appreciation for what he described as "efficient coordination among all stakeholders" — including the investigating officer, the prosecution team, and the witnesses — whose collective efforts, he said, ensured "an effective investigation and a successful trial."

The office of the Public Prosecutor reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing justice in cases involving offences against women.