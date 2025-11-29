Kohima Peace Memorial & Eco-Park inaugurated, honoring history and promoting peace

The Kohima Peace Memorial & Eco-Park was inaugurated on 29th November 2025 by the Chief Minister of Nagaland, Dr. Neiphiu Rio, in the presence of dignitaries, senior officials, and guests. Dr. Rio described the occasion as “a reminder of our past, our present, and a promise for our future.”

The event marked a significant moment for the people of Nagaland, as the new landmark stands as a testament to the region's historical legacy and ongoing commitment to peace.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Rio emphasised the history embedded in the serene hills of Kohima, which witnessed “one of the fiercest battles fought” during the Second World War. He noted that the Peace Memorial and Eco-Park reflect the enduring friendship between Japan and the Naga people, developed with contributions from Japanese partners. According to Dr. Rio, these collaborative efforts “make this place a very important place in the heart of the town.”

Dr. Rio shared personal reflections, highlighting that the war remains significant to him as his father served as a war veteran in the British Indian Army on the eastern front. He stated, “He was a typical soldier, strict and disciplined, who raised his children like soldiers,” and recounted the stories and memories related by his mother and elders who had experienced the war’s hardships firsthand.

The Chief Minister also reflected on the continued visits by Japanese nationals who come to Kohima to pay respects to their ancestors. He reminded the audience that thousands of soldiers from both Japanese and Allied forces lost their lives in the region. Dr. Rio remarked, “Our stories were never told, but now researchers are documenting Naga perspectives,” underscoring the importance of preserving and sharing local histories.

Drawing lessons from his visit to Hiroshima’s Peace Park, Dr. Rio reiterated the severe human cost of war and the generational responsibility to safeguard history and foster peace. He encouraged educational institutions to bring students to the memorial, noting the importance of understanding the impact of conflict. Dr. Rio also acknowledged Japan’s continuing support to Nagaland through livelihood projects, conservation initiatives, and a forthcoming 400-bedded hospital to be managed by Japanese and Naga professionals.

Expressing gratitude, Dr. Rio thanked the landowners, the village community, the Forest Department, architect Richard Belho, and the teams involved, stating that the project was “not just a vision, but has been implemented and made a reality.” Earlier in the programme, Vedpal Singh, PCCF & HoFF, noted the inauguration's timely occurrence ahead of the Hornbill Festival and expressed optimism that the venue would become a popular public space in Kohima.

During the welcome address, C. L. John, Minister for Environment, Forests & Climate Change and Village Guards, described the Eco-Park as a joint initiative of the Governments of Japan and Nagaland and referred to their friendship as “born out of World War II and matured into a relationship of peace.” He expressed confidence that the memorial would serve as a centre for peace, culture, and opportunities for local self-help groups.

Abu Metha, Advisor to the Chief Minister and Chairman of IDAN, provided a historical overview of the site. He described Kohima as a battlefield that “changed the course of world history,” and highlighted the transformation of the painful legacy of war into a contemporary message of peace. He concluded, “Let us remember two words for the world, ‘Never again’.”