Kohima cops crack Rs 1.5 crore burglary spree; arrest prime accused behind KMC heist

Nagaland's Kohima police has arrested a local resident, Kekietuo, for his involvement in a series of high-profile burglaries, including the recent theft of nearly Rs 1 crore from the Kohima Municipal Council (KMC) Office on June 3.

The accused has confessed to 11 burglaries across the city since August 2023, with the total estimated loss amounting to Rs 1.5 crore.

Addressing the media on June 21, Additional SP and PRO K. Soriso Quinker informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to investigate the KMC case. The team relied on forensic tools, surveillance footage, and intelligence gathering to trace the accused, whose suspicious spending patterns post-heist provided key leads.

The burglaries spanned locations including Baptist College, Kohima College, Oriental College, the North Treasury, Nexa showroom, Toyota dealership, and several government and private offices. Investigations revealed a clear pattern, and Kekietuo’s confession helped police link the cases.

Efforts are underway to recover the stolen funds, especially the large sum from the KMC. Authorities believe there may be additional unreported incidents connected to the accused. Kohima SP Teisovise Metha commended the investigation team, calling the breakthrough a testament to their diligence and technical expertise.

In a separate case, Kohima Police also solved the theft of 675 grams of heroin from the Malkhana (evidence room) of the Prosecution Inspector’s Court. The stolen narcotics were part of an ongoing case. The main suspect, Kevichutuo Cüze (28), was arrested on June 13 and remanded to judicial custody.

Police thanked the public for their support and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining law and order in the capital.



Following the achievement, the Kohima Village Youth Organisation (KVYO) congratulated the Officer-in-Charge, North Police Station, Kohima, and all ranks and files under his command for successfully cracking the recent robbery case in Kohima and apprehending the individual (Kekietuo Solo) who have long been a menace to the citizens of Kohima.



"The organisation deeply appreciates the patience, resilience, and professional expertise demonstrated by the police team in resolving this case. KVYO also acknowledges and expresses gratitude to the Superintendent of Police, Kohima, and his dedicated staff for their tireless efforts and commitment in bringing the culprit to justice," the press release read.