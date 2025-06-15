In a decisive operation carried out on June 15, 2025, Kohima Police from Chiephobozou Police Station successfully intercepted a dumper truck that was reported stolen from Assam. Acting on intelligence, the law enforcement team swiftly intervened to halt the vehicle's unlawful journey, leading to the arrest of the driver operating the stolen vehicle. The arrest is part of a concerted effort by the police to curb cross-border vehicle thefts, a growing concern in the region. This operation not only demonstrates the effectiveness of the police force but also their commitment to maintaining public safety.

The intercepted truck was initially reported stolen in Assam, prompting an alert that culminated in its swift recovery by the Kohima Police. "Demonstrating razor-sharp alertness, a team of Kohima Police from Chiephobozou Police Station scored yet another significant breakthrough today," a source from the police stated. The operation reflects the police's commitment to addressing cross-border crimes effectively and ensuring justice is served.

The accused driver of the stolen truck has been apprehended and is currently in police custody. This apprehension marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to dismantle vehicle theft networks operating across state lines. The swift action by the Kohima Police underscores their operational readiness and the strategic use of intelligence in combating crime. Such decisive actions are crucial in deterring future criminal activities.

Plans are underway for the seamless handover of the recovered truck and the accused to the Assam Police. "Demonstrating seamless cooperation, the recovered truck and the accused are being handed over to Assam Police," confirmed the report. A team from Assam is travelling to Kohima to take possession of both the vehicle and the suspect. This collaboration illustrates the effective inter-state law enforcement cooperation to tackle such incidents. Such partnerships are vital in ensuring the success of law enforcement agencies across borders.