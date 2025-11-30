Kohima Police issues safety advisory ahead of Hornbill Festival 2025

Ahead of the 26th Edition of the Hornbill Festival, scheduled from December 1 to 10, 2025, at Kisama Heritage Village, the Kohima Police has released an advisory for tourists and visitors to ensure a secure and hassle-free experience during the state’s largest cultural celebration.

Authorities have urged all travelers to strictly follow government-issued travel instructions and security protocols throughout the festival period. Police stated that adherence to these regulations will play a key role in maintaining smooth conduct and public safety during the internationally recognized event.

Highlighting vehicle management as a critical aspect of security planning, car pass holders — particularly those with ‘Z’ category passes — have been advised to protect their passes at all times. These should not be left unattended inside vehicles to prevent theft, loss, or possible misuse, which could disrupt movement and security arrangements at the venue.

Tourists facing any difficulty or requiring assistance have been encouraged to reach out to Tourist Police units or any on-duty personnel posted across important festival zones. Kohima Police affirmed that enhanced deployment will be in place to support visitors and ensure seamless operations during the ten-day celebration.

Seeking full cooperation from all stakeholders, the Kohima Police reiterated its commitment to facilitating a safe, vibrant, and memorable Hornbill Festival for everyone attending from across the country and abroad.