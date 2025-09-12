Kohima workshop stresses urgency of tackling air pollution under National Clean Air Programme

Kohima’s inclusion among India’s 131 “non-attainment cities” under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) dominated discussions at a one-day workshop held on September 12 at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall.

The event, organised by the Kohima District Administration with the Kohima Press Club (KPC), highlighted the city’s growing air pollution concerns and the urgent need for collective action.

Deputy Commissioner B Henok Buchem warned that rapid urbanisation without environmental safeguards could worsen air quality and biodiversity loss. “Kohima’s forests and natural resources are our strongest allies against pollution. Protecting them is not optional,” he said.

He called on the media to drive awareness and accountability, urging responsible reporting and campaigns to change everyday civic habits such as littering, waste dumping, and vehicle overuse.

The DC also underscored the potential of small behavioural changes—walking or cycling short distances, carpooling, and responsible waste disposal—as effective tools in reducing local pollution. He cited ongoing collaborations such as the MoU with FM Tragopan and the police for live traffic updates, encouraging further media-government partnerships on issues like public transport and electric mobility.

Dr Riku Khutso, EAC, outlined NCAP’s objectives since its 2019 launch, stressing that Kohima and Dimapur face similar challenges in meeting national air standards. He said community ownership of assets and problems—including waste management—was key to progress.

Scientist B, Yanathung Kithan of the Nagaland Pollution Control Board, presented data on local pollution sources: road dust, open burning of waste, vehicular emissions, and construction activities. He added that indoor air pollution from firewood use continues to threaten households. Warning of serious health consequences ranging from respiratory illness to cardiovascular diseases, he reminded participants of NCAP’s target to cut pollution levels by 40% by 2026.

KPC President Alice Yhoshu described clean air as a “fundamental requirement for healthy living” and called for sustained cooperation between the press and the administration.