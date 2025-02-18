The Konyak Students' Union (KSU) has decided to temporarily put its agitation on hold following the Nagaland government’s latest decision regarding the controversial teachers' rationalization process.

In a recent directive, the Directorate of School Education, Nagaland announced that the orders related to the rationalization process, issued on February 6 and 10, 2025, will be suspended until further review. The orders were placed on hold in the interest of public service, signaling a possible shift in the government’s stance.

In response to the government’s move, the Konyak Students' Union has decided to suspend their planned protests against both the government and the Department of School Education.

Earlier, the KSU had raised serious concerns over the teacher rationalization process, describing it as politically motivated and detrimental to the education system. The union had submitted a letter to the Commissioner & Secretary of School Education in August 2022, urging for a comprehensive assessment of the situation before implementing any restructuring of teachers.

The KSU's concerns stemmed from the fact that many primary schools were left with only one teacher, severely impacting the quality of education. Additionally, several teachers were transferred out of the district without being replaced, leaving students without proper instruction.

The union termed the rationalization as arbitrary and harmful, asserting that the move had caused hardship for both students and teachers. They also submitted a reminder letter in January 2025, urging the appointment of six Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) at the Government Higher Secondary School-C (GHSS-C) before February 10, 2025. However, the authorities had not acted upon this request, prompting the union to take further steps.

With the government’s recent decision to review the process, it remains to be seen how this will affect the ongoing situation and whether the concerns raised by the Konyak Students' Union will be addressed.