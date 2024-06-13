The Konyak Union has issued an appeal to the Nagaland state government, urging it to maintain peace in the district by withdrawing additional forces deployed in the region. The Union emphasized that it is actively working to resolve the ongoing Urban Local Body (ULB) commotion within the society peacefully.

In a notice dated June 13, 2024, the Konyak Union expressed concern over the deployment of additional forces by the state government and the Home Department, describing the move as a "tyrannical instigation" that has led to public unrest and disrupted the district's peaceful environment.

The Union has called on the concerned authorities to cancel the deployment of troops to Mon district and withdraw the personnel already stationed there within 24 hours. The notice warns that failure to comply with this request will hold the responsible agency or authority fully accountable for any future untoward situations that may arise.

The appeal has been copied to several high-ranking officials, including the Chief Minister and Home Minister of Nagaland, the nine elected Konyak members, the Deputy Commissioner of Mon, and the Superintendent of Police of Mon, urging them to take immediate action.

The Konyak Union's Media Cell has stated that the primary objective is to ensure the maintenance of peace and order in the district while addressing the ULB commotion without the need for additional forceful measures.