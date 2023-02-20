In a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Kohima, La Ganesan was sworn in as the 21st Governor of Nagaland on February 20. He succeeded Prof Jagdish Mukhi, who had been holding additional charge of Nagaland since September 2021, until February 14 of this year.

Ganesan's appointment comes just a week before the upcoming Assembly elections in Nagaland, which are scheduled to be held on February 27.

Ganesan was previously the Governor of Manipur, a position he had held since August 2021. He had also served as the additional charge of West Bengal from July to November 2022.

The oath-taking ceremony was administered by Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Songkhupchung Serto. The event was attended by several senior officials and dignitaries, including Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, cabinet ministers, Director General of Police Lokayukta Banuo Z. Jamir, and senior bureaucrats and officers of the state.

With Ganesan's appointment, the state is expected to see a new phase of development and progress under his leadership.