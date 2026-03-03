Life term for 2020 minor murder: Dimapur court convicts accused under POCSO

In a significant breakthrough in a 2020 murder case involving a minor, the Dimapur Police secured the conviction and life sentence of the accused, Yilobemo Mozhui, marking a major step in delivering justice.

The Fast Track Special Court (POCSO), Dimapur, sentenced Mozhui to life imprisonment for the murder of a 17-year-old girl whose body was discovered on October 22, 2020, at the grounds of St. Clare Higher Secondary School in Kachari Gaon (Phevima).

Following the recovery of the body, the Women Police Station, Dimapur, registered Case No. 32/2020. The investigation was led by then ACP Shri Ketoukhrielie Metha, NPS, as the Investigating Officer, under the supervision of DCP Zone II Smti Aotula T. Imchen, IPS. The team conducted a detailed probe, gathering oral, documentary and forensic evidence to substantiate the prosecution’s case.

A prima facie case was established under Sections 302, 201 and 206 of the IPC, read with Section 4 of the POCSO Act, and the chargesheet was submitted before the competent court for trial. The prosecution, led by Special Public Prosecutor Imlimongla, presented the evidence effectively, demonstrating that the accused had committed the offence.

After a full trial, Special Judge Khesheli Chishi held that the prosecution had proved the charge of murder beyond a reasonable doubt. On March 2, 2026, the court pronounced life imprisonment for the convict.

The Dimapur Police commended the investigating team and the Women Police Station for their prompt and professional handling of the sensitive case, reaffirming their commitment to securing justice in crimes against women and children.