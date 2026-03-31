Lifting Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition Act not the solution to alcohol-related deaths: concerns raised

Amid ongoing debates around the lifting of the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition Act, concerns have been raised that repealing the law may not address the deeper issues of alcohol-related deaths and the socio-economic impact on families in Nagaland.

Experts and observers point out that a significant number of alcohol-related deaths, particularly among individuals aged 40 to 70, are linked to Alcohol Use Disorder—a chronic and relapsing mental health condition. Those affected often struggle with addiction, leading to severe health complications, financial distress, and long-term consequences for their families.

It is argued that while enforcement of prohibition has its limitations, including the widespread availability of alcohol through illegal channels, the core issue lies in addiction rather than access alone. Reports suggest the presence of numerous illegal alcohol outlets, particularly in Dimapur, where adulterated liquor is allegedly being sold, posing additional health risks.

Observers highlight that addiction requires long-term intervention, including de-addiction programmes, counselling, and rehabilitation, rather than short-term measures such as detoxification alone. Addressing Alcohol Use Disorder requires sustained medical, psychological, and social support systems to ensure recovery and prevent relapse.

There is also a growing call for a more comprehensive approach involving the government, community organisations, and faith-based institutions to tackle the issue holistically. Emphasis has been laid on awareness, stronger regulation, and investment in healthcare and rehabilitation infrastructure.

While acknowledging that alcohol consumption exists as part of traditional practices in some communities, stakeholders stress that policy decisions should prioritise public health, family welfare, and long-term societal well-being.

The debate continues as Nagaland weighs its options on balancing regulation, enforcement, and public health interventions to address the complex challenges posed by alcohol use.