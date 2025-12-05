Linoka K Achumi crowned Miss Nagaland 2025 at grand finale in Kohima

Linoka K Achumi was crowned Miss Nagaland 2025 during a glittering grand finale held at Kohima on Thursday evening, drawing loud cheers from the audience gathered as part of the Hornbill Festival celebrations.

The event was organised by the Beauty & Aesthetic Society of Nagaland in collaboration with the Departments of Tourism and Higher Education.

Showcasing the state’s brightest young talents, the pageant highlighted beauty, culture and creativity against the rich festive ambience of Hornbill.

Linoka earned immense applause not only for winning the crown but also for sweeping two subtitle honours — Miss Multimedia and Miss Talent — establishing herself as one of the standout performers of the evening.

Bendanliena was declared the first runner-up, while Christina H Yeptho bagged the second runner-up title.

Reflecting the unity and heritage of the Naga community, the 2025 edition of Miss Nagaland shimmered with traditional artistry, modern presentation, and the aspirations of young Naga women stepping confidently into the spotlight.