Director General of Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, undertook a key visit to Nagaland on Thursday to assess the force’s operational readiness and ongoing security initiatives in the region, particularly under the Dimapur sector.

According to a press release issued by the Assam Rifles, the visit was part of a comprehensive review of the challenges faced by the units deployed in the region, with a focus on enhancing internal security mechanisms and ensuring long-term peace and stability in this strategically sensitive part of Northeast India.

During his visit, Lt Gen Lakhera called on Nagaland Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio, highlighting the importance of civil-military coordination in addressing regional security concerns. He also conducted a field inspection at Kashiram Basti in Dimapur district, where he directly interacted with troops on the ground.

The Director General commended the personnel for their professionalism, dedication, and discipline, encouraging them to maintain a high level of vigilance in their day-to-day operations.

He further stressed the significance of strengthening civil-military cooperation, underlining the Assam Rifles’ commitment to building mutual trust with local communities and enhancing its support to the people of the region.

Reaffirming the force’s core mission, Lt Gen Lakhera emphasized that Assam Rifles remains resolute in upholding peace, ensuring security, and contributing meaningfully to the well-being of the Northeastern populace.