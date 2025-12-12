Maharashtra clinches Dr T. Ao Junior Girls football title as Nagaland hosts landmark season

Maharashtra secured the Dr T Ao Junior Girls National Football Championship (Tier-2) with a commanding 4–1 win over Uttar Pradesh, concluding a tournament that officials say has strengthened Nagaland’s place on the national sporting map.

The final, held at Chümoukedima Football Stadium, capped several days of competition featuring young players from across India. Organisers stressed that the significance of the event went beyond the results, highlighting its role in promoting women’s football and honouring the legacy of Dr T Ao, the pioneering footballer from Nagaland whose name the championship now carries.

At the closing ceremony, state sports advisor S Keoshu Yimchunger praised the coordination among coaches, referees, volunteers and medical teams, calling their efforts essential to the smooth running of the championship. He said the tournament showcased discipline, talent and sportsmanship, urging players to continue striving for excellence as they represent the future of women’s football in the country.

He also pointed to the unity displayed among athletes from diverse regions, noting that the tournament demonstrated football’s ability to bring communities together while teaching players to face both triumph and defeat with maturity.

The renaming of the championship in honour of Dr Talimeren Ao was highlighted by the Changki Village Council, whose chair, Tsupongtsungba, described it as a “fitting tribute” to a sporting icon from Nagaland. The council thanked the Nagaland Football Association leadership for pursuing the change and acknowledged the state government’s support, noting that hosting the event in the 2025–26 season marked a moment of pride for the community.

As the tournament closed, organisers emphasised that the celebration extended beyond the champions to all participating athletes, whose performances reflected the spirit and legacy now associated with the championship.