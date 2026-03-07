Mahila Jan Sunwai to be held across Nagaland districts from March 9

The National Commission for Women in collaboration with the Nagaland State Commission for Women will organise district-wise Mahila Jan Sunwai (public hearings) across Nagaland from March 9 to 13.

Addressing a press conference in Kohima, NSCW chairperson W Nginyeih Konyak said the initiative aims to provide women with a direct platform to raise grievances and seek institutional support.

She said the programme is intended to strengthen access to justice by enabling women to voice complaints related to domestic violence, workplace harassment, maternity benefits, abandonment, trafficking and other forms of gender-based injustice.

The hearings are part of a nationwide outreach effort to ensure quicker grievance redressal and promote awareness about women’s rights.

According to Konyak, dedicated benches comprising members of the Nagaland State Commission for Women, district administration officials, representatives from the District Legal Services Authority, police officials, legal experts and protection officers will be present during the hearings.

“They will provide immediate hearing of complaints, legal guidance, registration of cases where necessary and ensure time-bound follow-up mechanisms,” she said, adding that walk-in complaints will also be accepted without prior registration.

The hearings will be held at DC Conference Halls across districts, beginning on March 9 in Tuensang district, Zunheboto district, Tseminyu district and Wokha district.

Subsequent hearings will take place in Mokokchung district and Niuland district on March 10; Chumoukedima district on March 11; Longleng district and Peren district on March 12; and Mon district, Kohima and Dimapur on March 13.

The initiative is being organised as part of the observance of International Women's Day and aims to focus on practical measures to strengthen women’s safety, dignity and access to justice, Konyak added.