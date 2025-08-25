Major landslide blocks Kohima-Wokha NH-2, traffic disrupted

A massive landslide on National Highway-2 (NH-2) between Nagaland’s capital Kohima and Wokha town completely blocked vehicular movement on Monday, officials reported.

Triggered by continuous rainfall, the landslide brought down huge boulders onto the highway, disrupting traffic on the busy route that connects several districts including Tseminyu, Wokha, Pughoboto subdivision under Zunheboto, and Mokokchung with the state capital. The highway also serves as a key corridor for transporting goods and essential commodities.

Several passenger and commercial vehicles were stranded for hours on both sides of the affected stretch. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

District administration officials, police, and Public Works Department personnel rushed to the site, but operations to clear the road have been delayed due to ongoing mudslides. Police said arrangements are being made to allow the movement of light vehicles through alternative routes.

