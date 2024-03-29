In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming general elections for the 14th House of the Nagaland State Assembly, the Indian National Congress (INC) has disclosed its star campaigner lineup as per Section 77(1) of the Representation of People Act 1951. The unveiling of the list signals the party's intent to mobilize significant support in the northeastern state.

Leading the charge for the Congress party in Nagaland will be prominent figures including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. These seasoned campaigners are expected to bring their political prowess to bear in the region, leveraging their influence to rally voters behind the Congress cause.

The star campaigner list also features a diverse array of regional leaders and party stalwarts such as Akum Yimkhiung, N. Yona Konyak, Moa Emchen, and Mukul Wasnik. Their inclusion underscores the Congress party's concerted effort to connect with voters across various demographic and ethnic lines within Nagaland.

With the general elections scheduled for February 27, the Congress party's strategic selection of campaigners aims to galvanize support and bolster its electoral prospects in the state. The party's focus on assembling a formidable lineup reflects its determination to mount a robust challenge against rival political entities.

It is noteworthy that five political parties have submitted their respective star campaigner lists for the forthcoming elections, indicating the keen competition expected in Nagaland's political landscape. The participation of multiple parties underscores the significance of the upcoming polls and the intense political dynamics at play.

As the campaign season unfolds, all eyes will be on how the Congress party's star campaigners navigate the intricacies of Nagaland's socio-political terrain and sway voters in their favor. The unveiling of the star campaigner list sets the stage for a compelling electoral contest, with each party vying for supremacy in the 14th House of the Nagaland State Assembly.