A striking image that has become synonymous with the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland, India, finally has a name attached to its creation. Dr Vikramjit Kakati, Professor and Director of the Research & Development Cell at Assam Don Bosco University, has been identified as the photographer behind the widely recognised portrait.

The photograph, taken in 2014, features a Naga tribesman in elaborate traditional attire, including a distinctive feathered headdress. It has since become a staple image in search results and promotional materials related to the vibrant cultural celebration.

Theja Meru, Chairman of Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA) under the Government of Nagaland, brought attention to Dr Kakati's contribution through a tweet on September 16. The revelation highlights the often-overlooked role of photographers in shaping public perceptions of cultural events.

The image's popularity underlines the power of photography in capturing and disseminating cultural heritage. It has likely been viewed by millions worldwide, serving as a visual ambassador for the Hornbill Festival and Naga culture.

Dr Kakati's work exemplifies how a single, well-composed photograph can transcend its original context to become an enduring symbol.