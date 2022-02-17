Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, who kicked off campaigning for his former party and now ally, Naga People’s Front (NPF), wooed Naga voters in Manipur by underlining the need for the Naga peace agreement to provide same privileges and protection for every Naga living within and outside Nagaland in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

“We should not say that the Naga movement is a total failure. It is a partial success already. From my discussions with the central government, I can say that if we can take a settlement now, collectively and unitedly, multiple opportunities and platforms will come for our youths. The central government has recognized our unique history and recognised the Naga movement as a political issue and these are big things for us,” Rio said, while campaigning at Naga-majority Senapati on Wednesday.