Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla given additional charge of Nagaland

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla was on Saturday entrusted with the additional responsibility of Nagaland Governor following the demise of incumbent La Ganesan.

The announcement was made through an official communique from the President’s office.

The development comes a day after Governor La Ganesan passed away at the age of 80 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. His death created a sudden vacancy at Raj Bhavan in Kohima.

“In addition to his existing responsibilities as the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla shall discharge the functions of the Governor of Nagaland until regular arrangements are made,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.



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La Ganesan, who had a long political career and had also served as Governor of Manipur and West Bengal in the past, was sworn in as Nagaland Governor in February 2023. He was known for his approachable style and close engagement with civil society groups in the state.

Bhalla, a seasoned administrator, will now oversee both northeastern states at a critical juncture. His additional charge comes at a time when Nagaland is awaiting progress on the protracted peace talks between the Centre and Naga political groups.

Condolences poured in from political leaders across the country, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing Ganesan as a leader who was “dedicated to public service and deeply committed to the welfare of the people.”