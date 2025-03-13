As part of the National Integration Tour (NIT) under Operation Sadbhavana, organized by the Assam Rifles (South), students from various schools in Tengnoupal District, Manipur, visited Raj Bhavan, Kohima, on March 13, where they had an insightful interaction with the Governor of Nagaland, La Ganesan.

During the discussion, Governor La Ganesan emphasized India's rich cultural diversity, highlighting how differences in food, attire, and traditions coexist with a deep-rooted sense of national unity. He encouraged the students to not only gain knowledge from various communities but also to develop a profound appreciation for their cultural heritage. The Governor also acknowledged India’s linguistic diversity while reinforcing the spirit of unity among its people.

Further, he stressed that hospitality is an intrinsic value in Indian culture and reminded the students that while they may belong to different communities in Manipur, they should always remember that they are Indians first—proud sons and daughters of Mother India.

The students also shared their experiences and learnings from their exposure to different parts of the country during the tour. Major Jagmininder Singh Khalsa, the Officer-in-Charge of the National Integration Tour, delivered the welcome address and provided a comprehensive overview of the initiative, emphasizing its role in fostering national harmony.