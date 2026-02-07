Medical officers’ regularisation: Naga Students' Federation puts protests on hold, seeks dialogue with HPC

Amid growing uncertainty over the fate of 97 Medical Officers under the Health & Family Welfare Department, the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) on Saturday, February 7, held an emergency high-level meeting to review the State government’s response following the expiry of its ultimatum on regularisation. While temporarily holding back mass democratic action, the Federation signalled continued vigilance and left the door open for future steps should talks fail to deliver a fair resolution.

The 2nd Emergency Presidential Council Meeting of the NSF (2025–2027) was convened at NSF Oking on February 7, 2026, specifically to deliberate on the lapse of the ultimatum issued to the State government on December 20, 2025, demanding the regularisation of 97 Medical Officers.

During the meeting, the House placed on record its deep appreciation for the dedicated services of health workers, particularly acknowledging their frontline role during the COVID-19 pandemic and their sustained contribution to public health and welfare across the State.

The Council also took serious note of the State Cabinet’s decision of February 3, 2026, which resolved to keep the regularisation orders in abeyance and to constitute a High-Powered Committee (HPC) to re-examine the issue. In response, the House authorised and endorsed the NSF Executive Council to engage with the HPC in pursuit of an amicable, fair and just solution.

Although the Federation’s ultimatum has formally expired, the NSF clarified that all democratic measures have been temporarily kept in abeyance in the interest of dialogue. However, it urged all its units to remain alert and prepared for any course of action should discussions fail to yield a satisfactory outcome.

Reiterating its core principles, the NSF affirmed its unwavering commitment to transparency, meritocracy and constitutional procedures, while continuing to safeguard the interests of the student community and the public at large.