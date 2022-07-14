Dimapur-based rockers ‘’The Paradigm Shift’’ are flying high. Despite facing struggles during the pandemic, the band released its first official music video "From the Ashes" and received an overwhelming response. The journey has only gotten smoother since then.

The band’s upcoming tour (titled 0.1) will see it traverse the Eastern Indian region and play to discerning audiences in regional music hotspots.

The tour will commence at Guwahati’s Urban Mantra on July 16, and wind up at Dimapur on September 3. Kolkata, Diphu, Shillong, Imphal, Mokokchung, and Dimapur are the other pit stops.

The pop-rock band, which dabbles in myriad genres, currently comprises Chechamo Odyuo in vocals, Zajamo Kithan on lead guitars, Arepsen Aier on rhythm guitars, Razo on bass, and Bendang on drums.

The band recently talked to India Today NE about its past, present, and (planned) future. Here are a few excerpts:

How did you guys connect?

It was during our first jam that we realized our effortless musical connection. Ever since, the band has continued to evolve through various band competitions in and around the Northeast and had won numerous accolades within the state and northeast region.

Tell us – what do you strive to do as musicians? What kind of tunes do you seek to create?

Regarding our music, we always strive for originality. We want to keep it real and honest. We don't want to fake it.

No matter what it takes, we're always on a mission to connect with the audience through our music. Simplicity and authenticity are the keys behind every music we make. We believe "Less is more".

We are also incredibly grateful when our music becomes relatable to our listeners. That's the biggest compliment we have ever received and that truly inspires us to keep doing what we love.

In addition to that, we are mostly inspired by mainstream music, and I think that's one of the reasons why we are able to connect even more with our listeners.

As such, we are beyond grateful to all our heroes for inspiring us to make music.

To date, the band is working on new materials for the next song/Album. We are also experimenting with different genres of music and is looking forward to bringing a shift in the current music scene.

Tell us about your ongoing tour. You will soon play live in several major Northeast Indian cities, and Kolkata.

Regarding the tour, we are excited to make the most out of it.

We are also expecting a positive response from the people and no matter what it takes, we are ever ready to give our best. We are collaborating on this tour with the madclown artists network India. So, we are beyond grateful as they are doing so much for the band.

Also, we are looking forward to working with them more even in the future. In fact, we just got started but we feel like we've known them for quite long. I think it's the chemistry that is able to bridge the gap.

The sky is the limit!

What are you planning to do after the tour?

Right after the tour, we are planning to start with our album and we're all very excited for that. We have many new materials down the line but as of now, we're focusing more on this tour. One step at a time!

Hopefully, after we're done recording our album we are also planning a tour of Mainland India.

Tell us about your connection with TaFMA (Task Force for Music & Arts, Government of Nagaland). How supportive have they been?

A big shout out to the one and only TaFMA for supporting the band on this tour.

It has been a great support system for all the musicians, especially the ones who are struggling in our home state and we are truly blessed to have been supported by Tafma.

Which bands or artists are your biggest influences?

Our major influences are Coldplay, the 1975, the Foo Fighters, Royal blood, Maroon 5, DNCE, John Mayer -- and the list goes on and on.

We're also big fans of Dua Lipa, to say the least.