Minister Jamir bats for balance of culture and global education at Naga students’ conference

Stressing that global education and cultural preservation are complementary forces, Nagaland’s Minister for Rural Development and SIRD, Metsubo Jamir, on Thursday urged the youth to remain rooted in their identity while embracing the opportunities of a changing world.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the 31st General Conference of the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) at RSA Ground, Tseminyu, Jamir said preserving cultural identity was not about nostalgia but about ensuring “well-being, belonging, and intergenerational continuity.” He called on students to revive indigenous languages and practices while also pursuing education that fosters empathy, resilience, and intercultural understanding.

Nearly 1,500 Naga students from Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur, along with delegates from Myanmar, are attending the four-day event hosted by the Rengma Students’ Union under the theme “Resilience in Transition.”

Jamir hailed NSF as a “pillar and beacon of unity” that has inspired generations despite political challenges. He appreciated the federation’s efforts in pushing for the creation of a State Service Selection Board to uphold meritocracy and its support for the government’s stance on protecting land from illegal immigrants.

Tseminyu MLA Jwenga Seb described NSF as the “conscience-keeper of Naga aspirations” since 1947, urging students to strengthen unity and frame practical, accountable resolutions. NESO president Samuel B. Jyrwa warned against the growing threats of illegal migration and drug abuse, stressing that the future of the region depends on addressing them urgently.

Delivering the presidential address, NSF chief Medovi Rhi reaffirmed the federation’s role as the “heartbeat of the Nagas,” recalling its history of defending youth rights and indigenous entitlements. However, he cautioned that internal disunity now posed the greatest threat to the community.

The conference, convened by K. Elu Ndang, aims to provide a platform for reflection, collective action, and building resilience in the face of rapid global transitions.