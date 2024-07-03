Ruopfuzhano Whiso has been chosen to represent Nagaland in the upcoming Miss Universe India pageant, following a rigorous audition held at Niathu Resort. The announcement was made after 19 contestants competed for the prestigious title on Tuesday.

Whiso, known for her previous accolades including Femina Miss India Nagaland 2018 and Miss Kohima 2017 first runner-up, emerged as the top contender during the selection process. Mele Pucho, president of the Beauty and Aesthetics Society of Nagaland (BASN), emphasized the significance of selecting the right candidate to represent the state on a national platform.

Starting this year, a direct selection process from Nagaland ensures a representative competes in the Miss Universe India pageant held in September. Pucho expressed satisfaction with the participation across Nagaland, marking the inaugural Miss Universe Nagaland title contest.

Amjad Khan, Director of Operations & Marketing for Miss Universe India, highlighted the Glamanand Group's decision to conduct auditions across 28 cities and union territories, promoting inclusivity and reducing travel costs for contestants.

The national pageant is scheduled from the third week of August, culminating by September 10 to determine India's representative for the Miss Universe pageant in November in Mexico.

Asmita Chakraborty, Miss Tourism India 2023, elaborated on the rigorous audition process, emphasizing the importance of communication skills, stage presence, and the ability to handle questions effectively. These qualities are essential for contestants aiming to advocate global issues and compete at international levels.