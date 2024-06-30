The State Election Commission of Nagaland, announced the conclusion of the Municipal and Town Council elections for 2024 on June 29.

With the declaration of the election results, the Model Code of Conduct, which had been in effect in the Municipal and Town Council areas since the notification of the election programme, is set to be lifted.

This change will take effect from midnight on June 29, 2024, marking the official end of the election process and the associated regulatory framework.

The results of the Municipal and Town Council elections in Nagaland held on June 26, were declared on June 29. The polls, held with one-third of women reservation, saw a significant increase in female participation. Out of 198 women candidates, a record 102 emerged victorious, including in eight unreserved wards.

The youngest winner was 22-year-old Nzanrhoni I Mozhui from BJP in Ward 1 of Bhandari Town Council, while the oldest was 71-year-old Sibeule from Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Ward 6 of Peren Town Council.

Out of the 278 contested seats, as many as 176 were male and 102 were female candidates. Earlier, 64 candidates were elected unopposed.

The counting took place across 16 approved centres. A total of 1,84,126 electors, making up 81.66 per cent of the electorate, cast their votes to elect candidates in 214 wards across 24 municipalities.

In terms of party performance, the NDPP secured the most seats, winning 153, followed by BJP with 25. Independents got 56 seats while other parties got 44.

Also read: Nagaland municipal polls: 102 women win, youngest candidate is 22 years, oldest is 77