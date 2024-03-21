NSCN/GPRN's president Yung Aung issued an urgent address regarding the escalating political crisis in neighboring Myanmar. Aung's speech highlights the critical need for Nagas to stand united in the face of adversity.

Aung reaffirmed NSCN/GPRN's commitment to maintaining a stance of non-interference in Myanmar's internal conflicts. However, recent developments, including Myanmar's attempt to enforce mandatory conscription laws in Naga territories, have compelled Aung to speak out.

"The recent declaration by the Myanmar government is unacceptable," declared Aung. "We will not tolerate any attempts to infringe upon our sovereignty or undermine our rights as a people."

Aung stated the shared ideals and beliefs that unite the Nagas with their ethnic brethren in Myanmar. "We stand in solidarity with all oppressed peoples," he said. "Our struggle for freedom is intertwined with theirs."

Aung's speech also addressed the ongoing challenges faced by the Nagaland people, particularly in light of India's policies and actions. He called the Modi-led government's action as Hindu nationalist agenda and condemned the government citing examples of communal violence and discriminatory legislation.

"Our struggle is not just against external oppressors but against internal injustices as well," asserted Aung. "We will not allow India or any other power to dictate our future."

In a rallying cry to his fellow Nagas, Aung expressed unwavering confidence in the ultimate triumph of their cause. "We are a sovereign nation, proud and unyielding," he declared. "Together, we will reclaim our birthright and secure our place in history."

Aung invoked the traditional Naga blessing of "Kuknalim," urging his people to remain steadfast in their resolve. "May God bless Nagaland," he proclaimed.