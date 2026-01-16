MoE officials review PM-USHA projects, hold regional RUSA workshop in Nagaland

A high-level delegation from the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, led by Shri Armstrong Pame, IAS, Joint Secretary (ICC & RUSA), undertook a three-day official visit to Nagaland from January 14 to 17 to review the implementation of higher education schemes under RUSA and PM-USHA.

As part of the visit, a one-day Regional Workshop on RUSA/PM-USHA was held on January 16 at Kohima for the North-Eastern states of Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Mizoram. The workshop was hosted by the Department of Higher Education, Government of Nagaland.

Key deliberations during the workshop focused on PFMS and SNA-SPARSH-related issues, the PM-USHA portal, review of ongoing projects, state-specific challenges and sharing of best practices. The workshop aimed to provide handholding support to states and higher education institutions (HEIs) to improve implementation efficiency, fund utilisation and alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and PM-USHA objectives. Nagaland’s Minister for Higher Education and Tourism, Temjen Imna Along, also addressed the gathering.

Following the workshop, the MoE officials conducted on-site inspections of PM-USHA projects across the state to assess physical and financial progress. The delegation visited Dimapur Government College, where they reviewed completed and ongoing components including a girls’ hostel, academic block, incubation centre and skill hub, and library upgradation works.

The team also inspected two Scheduled Tribe girls’ hostels at Kohima Science College and the Professional College of Music and Fine Arts, Tsiesema.

The visit reaffirmed the Government of India’s commitment to strengthening higher education infrastructure in the North-East, with a focus on gender equity, skill development and inclusive, sustainable growth under the PM-USHA framework.