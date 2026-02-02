Mokokchung band tops youth music showcase in Nagaland

The grand finale of Fusion of Bands Season 3 concluded at Bhagat Stadium, Rangapahar Military Station, highlighting youth talent and cultural unity in Nagaland. Organised by the Spear Corps of the Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavana, the event brought together emerging bands from across districts for a competitive showcase of original music.

The finale on was attended by Manipur and Nagaland Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla as the chief guest, alongside Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar and S C Jamir. Their presence underscored the programme’s focus on youth engagement and cultural cohesion.

Six finalist bands competed: After Party (Dimapur), NTTB – Nikato Tamang and the Band (Dimapur), The Muse (Mokokchung), Rock Revolt (Dimapur), Jack in the Box (Dimapur) and Desi Rewind (Mokokchung)

Desi Rewind emerged winners, securing the top prize of Rs 3.5 lakh. Jack in the Box finished runners-up with Rs 2.5 lakh, while NTTB – Nikato Tamang and the Band placed second runners-up, winning Rs 1.5 lakh. Each finalist also received Rs 30,000, with semi-finalists awarded Rs 5,000.

The competition was judged by a jury comprising Akum Jamir, Bethel Tsuzu and Arenlong. Guest performances by Agukath, Ahio Khieya and the Mahila Police Band added to the evening’s programme.

The season closed with a renewed emphasis on nurturing local talent and strengthening civil–military ties through cultural initiatives in Nagaland.